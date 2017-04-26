Sarri wins Bearzot award

By Football Italia staff

Napoli Coach Maurizio Sarri has been awarded this year’s Premio Enzo Bearzot, with the ceremony on May 30.

The annual prize is awarded to Italian Coaches, and is named in honour of the 1982 World Cup winning CT.

Last year’s went to Claudio Ranieri after he took Leicester City to the Premier League title, and it has today been announced that Sarri will be this year’s recipient.

The Partenopei boss was selected by a jury which met today at the FIGC headquarters, chaired by President Carlo Tavecchio.

The ceremony will take place at CONI’s Salone d’Onore in Rome on May 30.

Previous winners of the award include Carlo Ancelotti, Massimiliano Allegri and Cesare Prandelli.

