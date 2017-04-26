Carrera: ‘Conte happy at Chelsea’

By Football Italia staff

Massimo Carrera says Antonio Conte won’t join Inter this summer as “he wants to play the Champions League with his Chelsea”.

The Spartak Moscow boss was assistant to the Blues manager at Juventus and Italy, before taking up a head Coach role in Russia.

“We often talk,” Carrera explained to calciomercato.com.

“Antonio Conte is very happy and I think he wants to play the Champions League with his Chelsea, built by him.”

Carrera also discussed his time working with Conte, who won three Scudetti in a row while in Turin.

“It was great to able to work with and learn from Conte. He spends hours and hours talking to his players, he’s very demanding and he wants to prepare them for everything.

“He does the same with his coaching staff. Then when you play against the ‘small’ teams, the less strong ones, he demands maximum concentration.

“If you lose, he gets very angry… He’ll only accept defeat if the players have given everything on the pitch.

“Antonio is the best in the world, because his players follow him and when they go onto the pitch they know everything about their opponents, genuinely everything.

“Every strength or weakness is known to perfection.”

