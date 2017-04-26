‘Inter need more desire’

By Football Italia staff

Fabio Capello believes Inter “really aren’t lacking much” but they need players with more “desire”.

The Nerazzurri were taken over by Chinese conglomerate Suning Group last summer, but despite investment in the squad they are in danger of missing out on Europe entirely this season.

“Inter really aren’t lacking much to return to winning,” Capello insisted, speaking to Sky Sport Italia.

“You have to have clear ideas though. I’ve noticed that Inter have great players who would like to win, but they don’t have the desire to do it at the moment.

“To win titles and trophies you need players with that desire. Beyond the fact of being Italians or foreigners, it depends on the mindset of who you sign.

“Having an Italian core helps you though, because Italian players have something more.”

Intriguingly given his comments, Corriere dello Sport believes Capello could actually have a role with the Beneamata next season.

The former England manager wouldn’t be Coach, but would instead be a kind of ‘supermanager’ responsible for the overall strategy of the playing side of the club.

