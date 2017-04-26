Bonucci out if Juventus win treble?

By Football Italia staff

Reports claim Juventus could sell Leonardo Bonucci if they win the treble this season, in order to revolutionise the squad.

The Bianconeri are eight points clear at the top of Serie A with just five games to go, making them odds-on favourites to win a sixth Scudetto in a row.

In addition, Massimiliano Allegri’s side have already qualified for the Coppa Italia final and have reached the Champions League semi-finals.

Juve are known for their forward planning, and CalcioNews24 is reporting that they are already considering a potential revolution if they win it all this year.

The Turin club believes Inter showed too much loyalty to their veterans after winning the treble in 2010, and wants to avoid making the same mistakes.

Therefore Leonardo Bonucci, previously considered unsellable, could be allowed to leave if Manchester City returned with an offer of around €60-70m.

The centre-back will turn 30 on May 1, and will likely be at the peak of his transfer value.

Other potential departures include Stephan Lichtsteiner, Sami Khedira and Mario Mandzukic, in order to prevent the squad feeling satisfied with its achievements.

The money from various sales would then be used to revolutionise the squad with younger players.

