Tavecchio: ‘Sarri could be CT one day’

By Football Italia staff

FIGC President Carlo Tavecchio hopes Napoli Coach Maurizio Sarri can be Italy CT one day in the future.

The head of the Italian FA was the head of a jury which awarded the Partenopei boss the Premio Enzo Bearzot today, and he hopes to one day see Sarri leading the Azzurri.

“Could Sarri be CT? Right now we’re very busy trying to get through and qualify for the World Cup,” Tavecchio told reporters after the announcement.

“I’ve never thought about alternatives to [Giampiero] Ventura, but life gives a chance to everyone and I hope one day Sarri will have this chance too.

“Sarri reminds me of [Arrigo] Sacchi as an innovator and of [Helenio] Herrera as a person, he was a rigorous man with an iron fist.

“Sarri received his training in the amateur Leagues and that’s an important point for those, like me, who come from that world.

“You can get great results when starting from a great base and family like that which involves volunteering and above all social commitment.”

