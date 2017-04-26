NEWS
Wednesday April 26 2017
‘Kondogbia could have joined Napoli’
By Football Italia staff

An intermediary for Geoffrey Kondogbia reveals the midfielder could have joined Napoli before moving to Inter.

The French international joined the Nerazzurri in the summer of 2015, but the man who facilitated the deal reveals he could have been plying his trade at Stadio San Paolo.

“He absolutely does not regret having chosen Inter,” Paolo Schiavone said on Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

“He only had regret on hearing I’d spoken to Napoli, he sees a great team set-up by [Maurizio] Sarri and [Aurelio] De Laurentiis as the best President out there.

“It was a few years ago and we only had one little chat with Napoli, but I won’t rule-out anything for the future, in football anything can happen.”

