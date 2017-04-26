Maurizio Sarri’s ‘vertical tiki-taka’

By Football Italia staff

Napoli Coach Maurizio Sarri has been named the 23rd best Coach in world football by French newspaper L’Équipe.

The sports paper is publishing a list of the 50 best tacticians in the world, voted for by a panel of 33 consultants and journalists.

This year’s champion hasn’t been revealed yet, but Sarri is a new entry on the list at number 23.

“Take the best of Spanish football and the best of German football and you get one of the most exciting Coaches in Europe,” L’Équipe says of Sarri.

Describing him as “the man with the cigarette butt”, the newspaper hails the 58-year-old for having “somehow established a vertical tiki-taka” noting that Napoli “like to have the ball, but systematically move it forward”.

Sarri also wins praise for his conversion of Dries Mertens from a winger into a striker, with the Belgian international getting 28 goals so far this season.

Other Italians making the list include China Coach Marcello Lippi, for inspiring the likes of Antonio Conte, Didier Deschamps and Zinedine Zidane; Roma’s Luciano Spalletti for his “spectacular and seductive style of play”; and Gian Piero Gasperini for his achievements with Atalanta this season.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more