Italy invited to Copa America?

By Football Italia staff

Italy could be invited to take part in the 2019 edition of the Copa America in Brazil, along with other nations from Europe, Central America and Asia.

Conmebol have approved the reform of the tournament structure, which allows them to invite six teams from other federations across the world.

Italy are expected to be given an invitation, along with France Spain and Portugal, according to GloboEsporte.

The South American entrants are Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Chile, Peru, Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador and Venezuela.

The expansion is a financial issue and follows on the heels of the World Cup’s move from 32 teams to 48.

