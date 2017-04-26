De Silvestri out for 2-3 weeks

By Football Italia staff

Torino announced that Lorenzo De Silvestri will be out of action for two to three weeks with a thigh strain.

The full-back limped off during Sunday’s 3-1 Serie A victory over Chievo at the Stadio Bentegodi.

Tests confirmed the presence of a small lesion to the femoral bicep in his right thigh.

While more tests will be performed next week, the current prognosis is 15-20 days.

Arlind Ajeti, Juan Iturbe, Cristian Molinaro and Joel Obi continue to work separately from the rest of the squad as part of their recovery programme.

There was good news for midfielder Marco Benassi, who was given the day off to attend the birth of his second child, Andrea.

