Wednesday April 26 2017
Giovinco and Pirlo big MLS earners
By Football Italia staff

Sebastian Giovinco and Andrea Pirlo are among the top five highest-paid players in Major League Soccer.

The MLS Soccer Player Union revealed the figures and there is a strong former Serie A feel to the biggest star names.

Ex-Milan hero Ricky Kaka is at the top of the pile with an Orlando City contract worth $6.6m, which will rise to $7.2m in 2017 with bonuses.

Toronto FC legend Giovinco follows on $7.1m per year for 2017, including bonuses.

Former Roma midfielder Michael Bradley earns $6.5m per year at Toronto FC.

Italy’s World Cup winner Pirlo is fourth in the list for New York City FC, earning $5.9m per year, a little more than his club teammate David Villa.

