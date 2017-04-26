NEWS
Wednesday April 26 2017
Sevilla want Gabigol on loan
By Football Italia staff

Inter benchwarmer Gabriel ‘Gabigol’ Barbosa has reportedly given the all-clear for a loan move to Sevilla.

The 20-year-old striker was signed from Santos over the summer for €29.5m, but has played just 153 minutes of competitive football spread out over eight appearances, scoring one goal.

He has not left the bench in the last seven Serie A rounds, suggesting Coach Stefano Pioli has seen no improvement in training.

According to Brazilian site Yahoo Esportes, Sevilla have approached Inter to ask after Gabigol and the player is eager to make that move.

His agent confirmed that he would only leave in order to gain playing time at another big European club and wouldn’t return to Brazil.

Sevilla would be happy to take him on loan, perhaps as part of an exchange for defender Mariano to Inter.

