Kovacic agent rejects Serie A return

By Football Italia staff

Mateo Kovacic’s agent slapped down rumours of interest from Roma and Milan. “He is happy at Real Madrid. That is all.”

The former Inter midfielder is struggling for playing time in Spain, fuelling reports of a bid to bring him back to Serie A.

Milan viewed the Croatia international as a strong reinforcement under new club owner Yonghong Li.

Roma are also interested in Kovacic with their new director of sport Monchi.

“Mateo is a Real Madrid player and he is happy at his club. That is all,” agent Nikky Vuksan told LaRoma24.it.

Kovacic turns 23 next month and has two goals and three assists in 34 competitive appearances this season.

