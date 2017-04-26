Infantino: 'VAR at 2018 World Cup'

By Football Italia staff

FIFA President Gianni Infantino confirmed VAR (Video Assistant Referee) technology will be used at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

It will be used relating to goals, red cards, mistaken identities and penalties.

“We will use video refereeing because we've had nothing but positive feedback so far,” said Infantino.

VAR has been tested numerous times and Serie A announced it will be introduced from the 2017-18 season.

It was also used to correct two decisions when Spain beat France in last month’s friendly and in the Club World Cup in Japan in December, among other trials.

Australia’s A-League was the first top-tier tournament to use VAR in competitive action earlier this month.

It’s also due to be used in the Confederations Cup this summer, usually seen as a practice run for the World Cup.

