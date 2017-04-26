Pippo Inzaghi coy on Venezia future

By Football Italia staff

Pippo Inzaghi won’t commit his future to Venezia after winning promotion and the Coppa Italia Lega Pro. “I have to work out what the club wants.”

The former Milan tactician has revitalised his management career in Lega Pro, Italy’s third division.

He helped Venezia secure promotion to Serie B and today his side beat Matera 3-1 (3-2 on aggregate) in this evening’s Final.

“It was tough, as this could’ve ended with any result and Matera are a side built to win,” Inzaghi told Rai Sport.

“I have given a great deal in my life, but my lads are doing great things and will continue like this in future, I am certain of it.”

SuperPippo was asked if he will stay at Venezia next season.

“I have a contract, I have to speak to the club. In order to go into Serie B, I have to work out what the club wants.”

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more