Wednesday April 26 2017
Monchi meets Roma and Spalletti
By Football Italia staff

New sporting director Monchi attended his first Roma training session today, meeting with players and Coach Luciano Spalletti.

The former Sevilla transfer guru was already on the touchline of Monday’s 4-1 Serie A victory over Pescara at the Stadio Adriatico.

Today he met with the squad and Spalletti more formally, although Sky Sport Italia claim they did not discuss the tactician’s contract situation.

Spalletti will be out of contract in June and has so far refused to talk about a renewal.

The ex-Zenit Coach has been linked with the job at Inter for next season.

