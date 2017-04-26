Monchi meets Roma and Spalletti

By Football Italia staff

New sporting director Monchi attended his first Roma training session today, meeting with players and Coach Luciano Spalletti.

You can read Livio Caferoglu's blog on why Monchi is the right man for the Giallorossi here.

The former Sevilla transfer guru was already on the touchline of Monday’s 4-1 Serie A victory over Pescara at the Stadio Adriatico.

Today he met with the squad and Spalletti more formally, although Sky Sport Italia claim they did not discuss the tactician’s contract situation.

Spalletti will be out of contract in June and has so far refused to talk about a renewal.

The ex-Zenit Coach has been linked with the job at Inter for next season.

Images via asroma.com

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more