Locatelli: 'I want to stay at Milan'

By Football Italia staff

Manuel Locatelli is “very happy with my season,” wants to stay and fight for his place at Milan next year too. “I think I’ve got a good chance.”

The 19-year-old midfielder has made 26 competitive appearances this term, scoring two goals including a stunner against Juventus.

“I am very happy with my season, but it’s not over yet and I hope to end it even better,” he told Mediaset Premium, Sky Sport Italia and MilanNews.

“I had an explosion on to the scene that nobody expected. I’m happy with this part of the season too, even if I am not playing as much.

“It’s only normal that I want to play more, but I want to earn my place in training and a spell like this can happen, as every 19-year-old will make mistakes. I am ready, on Sunday it’ll be a tricky game with Crotone, but we are going there to get the three points.

“We lost to Empoli at the weekend, but we are all ready to make up for it against Crotone.”

Locatelli was asked what he would like for the closing five rounds of Milan’s season.

“A goal would be nice, but above all to get more playing time and qualify for Europe. My objective is to remain at Milan, I think I’ve got a good chance of staying here and having another important season.”

He was speaking as the testimonial for a youth tournament.

“I consider myself to be so lucky. Every time I see the children ask me for a photograph, I think back to when I would do the same, so it’s a wonderful moment.”

