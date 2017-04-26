Eto'o: 'Inter Champions or die trying'

By Football Italia staff

Samuel Eto’o reveals he told Jose Mourinho’s Inter squad that they must “win the Champions League Final or die trying” in 2010.

That side became the first Italian club to win the Treble of Scudetto, Coppa Italia and Champions League by beating Bayern Munich.

“Mourinho did something that few others would’ve done,” revealed Eto’o on Sky Italia talk show ‘E po c’e Cattelan.’

“He gave his team talk ahead of the game, then said: ‘Now Samuel will tell us how we’ll win this evening.’ I have to thank him for that.

“In the Final you win if you step on to the field to win, not if you go out there to play. Each of us thought of how much we suffered to reach that point, winning against Chelsea and Barcelona, to get to a Final Inter hadn’t been in for 40 years.

“I said that I had played many Finals, but that was the most special. We had to do something for the people, for the Inter population who deserved it.

“I said ‘either we win the Champions League or we die trying. We’ve got to die on that pitch to bring home the cup or we’ll die because we don’t return to Milan with the Cup.’ Fortunately, it all went well.”

Inter won 2-0 on the night, on May 22 2010, thanks to a Diego Milito brace at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

