Masina on Roma radar

By Football Italia staff

Roma are looking towards Bologna’s Adam Masina for next season, but there’s competition from Napoli, Juventus, Inter and Milan.

The 23-year-old left-back was born in Morocco, but spent his entire career in Italy after moving to the Peninsula in his childhood.

He also represents Italy at Under-21 level, notching up six caps.

According to Il Resto del Carlino newspaper, Roma have set their sights on Masina to reinforce their left flank next term.

He can play either in a four-man defence or in a more advanced role as a winger.

They are far from the only club showing an interest in him, as Napoli, Juventus, Inter and Milan are also in the running.

He has scored one goal and provided one assist in 32 competitive games for Bologna this season.

