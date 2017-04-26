What next for Coman and Benatia?

By Football Italia staff

Juventus and Bayern Munich will meet over the next few weeks to discuss the futures of Kingsley Coman and Medhi Benatia.

Their situations are in flux, as Coman is coming to the end of a two-season loan worth €7m and Bayern have an option to buy the 20-year-old striker for another €21m.

Juve paid €3m to have Benatia on loan and have an option to make that move permanent for another €17m.

The deadlines are approaching to activate those options or let them expire and send the players back to their parent clubs.

Coman had a great start to his career in Munich, contributing six goals and 12 assists in 35 competitive appearances.

However, this term he has fallen by the wayside, netting just twice in 23 games, many of them off the bench.

It is looking increasingly unlikely that Bayern will activate that option, so he could prove to be a problem for Juve – or a bargaining chip for other transfer deals.

Benatia has a slightly better chance of being kept in Turin permanently, even if he has had some injury problems to consider.

The Morocco international defender has made 16 competitive appearances for Juve, but having just turned 30, brings valuable experience to the defence that otherwise has Daniele Rugani as an understudy to BBC.

