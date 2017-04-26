Roma €30m price-tag on Pellegrini

By Football Italia staff

Roma are prepared to sell midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini, currently impressing at Sassuolo, for €30m with Milan and Juventus interested.

He turns 21 in June and grew up in the Giallorossi youth academy before he was sold to Sassuolo in July 2015.

However, they retain an option to buy him back for €8m and could well aim to turn a profit with his sale.

According to Calciomercato.com, Milan and Juventus have already approached the club to ask about his availability.

Roma are only prepared to sell for €30m, as otherwise Pellegrini will be retained to help lower the average age of the Stadio Olimpico midfield.

This season Pellegrini has been a revelation, scoring eight goals with eight assists in 33 competitive games for Sassuolo.

He is a regular for the Italy Under-21 side, contributing three goals in seven caps, and has been mentioned as a possible addition to the senior Azzurri squad.

