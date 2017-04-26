Tacconi: 'Juve already in the Final'

By Football Italia staff

Stefano Tacconi believes Juventus “have already won the Scudetto and reached the Champions League Final.”

The former goalkeeper has absolute faith in Max Allegri’s chances of doing the Treble this season ahead of a continental semi-final with Monaco.

“The other teams have obstacles, not Juventus, who are already champions of Italy. They’ve already won the Scudetto and can afford a slip-up with Atalanta when there are only five rounds to go,” Tacconi told ItaSportPress.it.

“I think we can say they’ve already reached the Champions League Final too. Everyone’s thinking about the Treble now and the team certainly has everything to win it.

“This year, for a series of reasons, the Bianconeri have no rivals. The others have to tremble in fear.”

