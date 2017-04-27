Inter ready for Schick bid?

By Football Italia staff

Inter are reportedly preparing to activate Patrik Schick’s release clause, to beat off competition from Juventus and the Premier League.

The Sampdoria striker’s impressive first season in Serie A has seen him heavily linked with a move this summer, and the Nerazzurri are known to be interested.

The Blucerchiati want to give the Czech international a new contract with a €40m release clause, but he can currently be bought for €25m.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio is prepared to pay that, and is simply waiting for approval from Suning Group.

The Beneamata are looking to accelerate a deal, as in recent days Juventus have been increasingly linked.

Both clubs would loan Schick back to Sampdoria for next season.

In addition, Gazzetta believes Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United and Manchester City are also interested, and have sent scouts to watch the 21-year-old.

Finally, Atletico Madrid are believed to have been watching Schick, as Antoine Griezmann is expected to leave this summer and Fernando Torres is 33.

