Berlusconi jr: ‘Milan sale a defeat’

By Football Italia staff

Marina Berlusconi admits the sale of Milan was “a defeat for everyone” but it had “a positive impact on our accounts”.

The Rossoneri were finally sold to a Chinese group earlier this month, with Silvio Berlusconi walking away after 31 years at the helm.

“There was no win,” Marina Berlusconi, Silvio’s eldest daughter, told Corriere della Sera.

“The sale of Milan was a defeat for everyone. The day of closing wasn’t a great day, not for my father and not for our family.

“There was nothing else we could do though, my father explained that in his beautiful goodbye letter.

“And if you look at our group [Fininvest], there’s been a positive impact on our accounts with the takings and the losses we won’t have to sustain every year, that’s really important.”

