Di Natale: ‘Totti the last symbol’

By Football Italia staff

Antonio Di Natale describes Roma captain Francesco Totti as “the last club symbol”, admitting “I can’t imagine football without him”.

The word “bandiera” is used in Italy to describe someone who represents a club, such as Paolo Maldini at Milan, Alessandro Del Piero at Juventus or Ryan Giggs at Manchester United.

Totti certainly falls into this category, having spent his whole career with the Giallorosssi, but he could hang up his boots at the end of the season when his contract expires.

“Totti is a great, and he’s the last club symbol [bandiera] remaining in football,” Di Natale said on Teleradiostereo 92.7.

“I hope the club understands him and allows him to play for another year because I can’t imagine football without him.

“A player like Francesco can always make the difference, even with just one piece of play.

“Could I have joined Roma? I was close in [Luciano] Spalletti’s first years, but I preferred to stay at Udinese because, in the end, my heart decided.”

