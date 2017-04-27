Verratti: ‘If I played for Monaco…’

By Football Italia staff

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti has criticised Monaco for resting players in the Coupe de France ahead of the Juventus game.

The principality side played youth team players in the semi-final last night, as they are top of Ligue 1 and face the Bianconeri in the Champions League on Wednesday.

PSG thrashed Leandro Jardim’s side 5-0 to move into the final, but Verratti wasn’t impressed with the attitude of their opponents.

“I enjoyed it because we qualified for the final,” the Italian international told Le Figaro.

“After that, if I were a Monaco player I’d be annoyed with my club because I always want to win. It’s not every day you get the chance to play a semi-final, it’s a tough road to get there.

“If you get there, it’s good to compete, not play youth players. It was a bit much, it’s not very respectful to the Coupe de France.

“That’s their choice, but I really think I’d be annoyed with my club if I were one of the Monégasques.

“Monaco are having a great League season, there’s nothing to say about that. They’re also doing really well in the Champions League.

“We’re happy for them, because it’s not easy for a French club to get to the semis, I hope they get to the final and - why not? - win the trophy.

“They’re having a fantastic season, particularly in Ligue 1, it’s not easy to set this kind of pace. We’ve won almost all of our matches in 2017 but it’s really difficult to catch Monaco.

“If we can’t win the League we’ll congratulate Monaco and think about next season.

“Do I still believe in the title after Monaco won at Lyon? I don’t know… the way Lyon played was a bit… it wasn't very normal.

“Sometimes I saw the Lyon players laughing on the pitch, that wasn’t the case when we met them. But I think if the Monégasques win the title in the end they’ll have deserved it.”

Verratti has urged PSG to sign star players this summer, but sought to clarify his comments.

“We know we’re not on the level of Bayern Munich, Real Madrid or Barcelona. It’s true, we can’t lie.

“But with the arrival of one or two players of a very good level we good make this team grow even more. It’s only been four or five years we’re trying to make a great team, that’s not that long in football.

“Some teams take longer to acquire the right mentality and experience. If one or two strong players arrive then it would definitely help the team.”

