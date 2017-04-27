De Rossi out for derby?

By Football Italia staff

Roma midfielder Daniele De Rossi is a doubt for Sunday’s Derby della Capitale with Lazio.



The Italian international missed Monday’s trip to Pescara with an ankle problem, and has been training separately in recent days as he tries to recover.



De Rossi will be evaluated at today’s training session, but he is nevertheless in doubt for the derby on Sunday morning.



That could represent a problem for the Giallorossi, as the 33-year-old also missed both Coppa Italia games against their city rivals.



Leandro Paredes would be his likely replacement, but the Argentine struggled in the first leg defeat in the cup, and was substituted after 63 minutes.



With Luciano Spalletti expected to stick with the 4-3-3 formation used at the Adriatico on Monday, De Rossi would likely start in front of the defence if fit.



Aside from the central midfield, there are few doubts about the side which will be deployed against Lazio.



Wojciech Szczęsny should continue in goal, with Emerson Palmieri and Antonio Rudiger at full-back, flanking the central defensive pair of Federico Fazio and Kostas Manolas.

Despite his outburst toward Spalletti against Pescara, Edin Dzeko will retain his place up-front.



Szczesny



Rudiger Manolas Fazio Palmieri



Nainggolan Paredes Strootman

Salah Dzeko El Shaarawy

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more