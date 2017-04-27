NEWS
Thursday April 27 2017
Orsato to referee Rome derby
By Football Italia staff

Daniele Orsato has been announced as the referee for Sunday’s Derby della Capitale between Roma and Lazio.

It’s a crucial match for both capital clubs, as the Giallorossi are still trying to hunt down Juventus at the top of the table, while the Aquile are defending a Europa League place.

Today the AIA has announced that Orsato will be the man in the middle for the match, which kicks-off at 11.30 UK time.

The official last took charge of Roma for their defeat to Juventus on December 17, while Lazio’s haven’t had the 41-year-old in charge of one of their Serie A matches so far this term.

Elsewhere, Gianluca Rocchi has been entrusted with Inter-Napoli, while Marco Guida will take charge of Juventus’ trip to Atalanta tomorrow.

Serie A Week 34 referees:

Atalanta-Juventus - Marco Guida
Bologna-Udinese - Domenico Celi
Cagliari-Pescara - Daniele Minelli
Crotone-Milan - Luca Banti
Empoli-Sassuolo - Daniele Doveri
Genoa-Chievo - Luca Pairetto
Inter-Napoli - Gianluca Rocchi
Palermo-Fiorentina - Paolo Tagliavento
Roma-Lazio - Daniele Orsato
Torino-Sampdoria - Davide Massa

