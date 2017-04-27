Daniele Orsato has been announced as the referee for Sunday’s Derby della Capitale between Roma and Lazio.
It’s a crucial match for both capital clubs, as the Giallorossi are still trying to hunt down Juventus at the top of the table, while the Aquile are defending a Europa League place.
Today the AIA has announced that Orsato will be the man in the middle for the match, which kicks-off at 11.30 UK time.
The official last took charge of Roma for their defeat to Juventus on December 17, while Lazio’s haven’t had the 41-year-old in charge of one of their Serie A matches so far this term.
Elsewhere, Gianluca Rocchi has been entrusted with Inter-Napoli, while Marco Guida will take charge of Juventus’ trip to Atalanta tomorrow.
Serie A Week 34 referees:
Atalanta-Juventus - Marco Guida
Bologna-Udinese - Domenico Celi
Cagliari-Pescara - Daniele Minelli
Crotone-Milan - Luca Banti
Empoli-Sassuolo - Daniele Doveri
Genoa-Chievo - Luca Pairetto
Inter-Napoli - Gianluca Rocchi
Palermo-Fiorentina - Paolo Tagliavento
Roma-Lazio - Daniele Orsato
Torino-Sampdoria - Davide Massa
