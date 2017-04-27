‘Asamoah could renew at Juventus’

By Football Italia staff

Kwadwo Asamoah could renew his Juventus contract, according to the player’s agent.

The Ghanaian full-back, who can also play in midfield, is out of contract at the end of next season, and missed a large part of the last two seasons with persistent knee problems.

However, he has managed 18 starts for the Bianconeri this season, and his representative says he could even extend his stay in Turin.

“He’s happy, because he’s finally getting better and playing more,” Federico Pastorello told Tuttosport.

“I won’t rule out that he could renew.”

Pastorello also represents Patrice Evra, who left the Old Lady in January in favour of a switch to Marseille.

“Patrice was the first to know that Juventus would fight for the Champions League. He made a personal choice and he doesn’t regret it; at 35 he needed to be a leader on the pitch and not just in the dressing room.

“He’s so connected to them that I wouldn’t be surprised to see him in Cardiff cheering for Juve if they were to make the final. Maybe he’ll also start taking Coaching notes.

“Trust me, Patrice will be a top Coach.

“Monaco-Juventus? The Bianconeri are favourites, but they need to make sure they don’t underestimate Monaco. That’s what [Manchester] City did and they went out.”

Another of the agent’s clients is Alex Meret, who has been linked with a move to Juve…

“All the big clubs are following him, but Juve’s precedent with [Paul] Pogba and [Paulo] Dybala definitely intrigues the lad.

“Juve have won with a solid base of ‘veterans’ but also young talents.

“Let’s make sure he finishes the season well with Spal, then I think Udinese want to keep him for a year in Serie A.

“These are all hypotheses though, you can’t rule-out anything in football.

“Is Gigio Donnarumma a Modigliani? I’ll leave artistic comparisons to Mino [Raiola, his agent]… I’ll just say that Donnarumma and Meret will guarantee Italy a calm future post-Buffon.”

