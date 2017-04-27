NEWS
Thursday April 27 2017
‘Hysaj in love with Napoli’
By Football Italia staff

Elseid Hysaj’s agent says the full-back is in love with Napoli and Naples and “might never leave”.

The Albanian international joined the Partenopei from Empoli in the summer of 2015, and despite links with a move away he is happy in Campania.

“The player is in love with Naples, he’s happy here and he might never leave,” Mario Giuffredi said on Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

“The city has welcomed him with great passion, he’s at ease and he feels almost like a Neapolitan citizen. It’s no coincidence that he often tells me Neapolitans and Albanians are very similar.

“It’s true that he had a complicated start to the season, but in the second half he’s returned to the levels of last year.

“There were a few factors, he was coming off 60 consecutive matches, it’s not like he went to the European Championships for a holiday.

“He had a son and there were tensions over his contract, not to mention we’re talking about a 22-year-old with a lot of responsibilities.”

