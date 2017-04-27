Inter ritiro on hold

By Football Italia staff

Stefano Pioli has put Inter’s ritiro on hold, stating that the players “deserve a short break”.

The Nerazzurri were to be confined to the training ground this week ahead of the Napoli game, as punishment for having gone five games without a win.

However, it has been announced today that the players will be allowed to go home and see their families after today’s session.

“The lads have been working flat out and deserve a short break,” Pioli explained in a statement released on the club’s official website.

“Over the next few days we will be working exclusively on tactics ahead of Sunday’s match.”

