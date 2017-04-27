NEWS
Thursday April 27 2017
Inter ritiro on hold
By Football Italia staff

Stefano Pioli has put Inter’s ritiro on hold, stating that the players “deserve a short break”.

The Nerazzurri were to be confined to the training ground this week ahead of the Napoli game, as punishment for having gone five games without a win.

However, it has been announced today that the players will be allowed to go home and see their families after today’s session.

“The lads have been working flat out and deserve a short break,” Pioli explained in a statement released on the club’s official website.

“Over the next few days we will be working exclusively on tactics ahead of Sunday’s match.”

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies