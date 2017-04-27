Badelj agent: ‘No Milan talks’

By Football Italia staff

The agent of Fiorentina’s Milan Badelj reveals there has been no further contact with Milan - “maybe the new leadership aren’t interested”.

The Rossoneri attempted to sign the Croatian midfielder last summer, to reunite him with Coach Vincenzo Montella.

However, the Viola refused to sell and it appears the Diavolo may have cooled their interest.

“Up until now we haven’t received any calls from the new Milan management,” Dejan Joksimovic told Pianeta Milan.

“Maybe the new leadership aren’t interested. It was a great opportunity in the past, but now the door is open to other opportunities.

“His future? He should be leaving Fiorentina, I think the Viola are going to change a lot of their squad.

“First though we need to understand if the club want to sell him, and at what price. Then we’ll start making our own evaluations.”

