Manchester United to scout Belotti

By Football Italia staff

Reports in Italy suggest Manchester United will scout Torino’s Andrea Belotti against Sampdoria, though he costs €100m.

The Italian international has scored 25 goals for the Granata this season, in just 30 Serie A appearances.

The 23-year-old has already managed three goals in seven caps for the Azzurri, and is attracting interest from all over the continent.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Manchester United will send scouts to watch Belotti in Saturday night’s game against Torino. Click here for a match preview.

However, Torino President Urbano Cairo has repeatedly warned that he will not sell for less than the player’s €100m [£84m] release clause.

