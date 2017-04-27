‘Napoli, Juventus want Schick’

By Football Italia staff

An intermediary for Patrik Schick confirms Juventus and Napoli “are following him” but “he’s not yet a starter” for Sampdoria.

The Czech striker has scored 12 goals in just 10 starts for the Blucerchiati, and given his €25m release clause he’s been heavily linked with a summer move.

“He’s a great player, his future isn’t known right now,” Bruno Satin, agent of Kalidou Koulibaly and an intermediary for Schick.

“He’s at Samp and he’s doing well and improving. I don’t decide, his agent does everything and I just lend a hand.

“Napoli and Juve? Yes, they’re following him but the lad is still young and he’s not yet a starter. He’s playing because [Luis] Muriel is out and he still needs to improve in a lot of aspects.”

