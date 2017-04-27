Italy, Albania fined by FIFA

By Football Italia staff

Italy have been fined €14,000 after the Albania match, with the visitors hit with a €92,000 fine.

The Azzurri beat Gianni De Biasi’s side 2-0 in March, but the match had to be suspended for eight minutes after fans threw flares and smoke bombs onto the pitch.

Today world football’s governing body has announced “Albania has been fined CHF 100,000 for a series of incidents during the match” with Italy “fined CHF 15,000 for incidents that occurred during the same match”.

The disciplinary report reveals the Azzurri were fined for “improper conduct among spectators” due to the “letting off of incendiary devices”.

Albania’s harsher punishment is due to their fans throwing flares onto the pitch, and they’ve also been fined €4,600 for “team misconduct”.

Both sides have been given an official warning over their conduct.

