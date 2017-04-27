‘Juventus must be wary of Monaco’

By Football Italia staff

Marco Verratti warns Juventus “have to be careful” against Monaco in the Champions League semi-final.

The Bianconeri face Leandro Jardim’s side on Wednesday in the first leg of the tie, and the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder expects an open contest.

“Juve-Monaco is open to any outcome,” Verratti told Sky.

“Monaco have a great attack and Juve have a good defence. If they’re in the semi-finals it means they deserve it.

“A lot of teams wanted to draw Monaco, but they shouldn't be underestimated. They make you play badly, they have very young, physical players and they hit you really well on the counter-attack.

“Juve have to be careful, but I also know they have a good chance of getting to the final.

“[Kylian] Mbappé and [Radamel] Falcao form a partnership which is doing really well, they complement each other and they can hurt anyone.

“Falcao plays in the box a bit more, he just needs a metre to score. Then there are many other strong players. It’ll be a great match.”

