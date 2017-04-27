Suso open to Milan renewal

By Football Italia staff

Suso met with the new Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli today to discuss a new contract, according to reports.

The Spanish winger had been close to signing a new deal with the Rossoneri before the takeover by Yonghong Li’s consortium, but stories then emerged that he was having doubts.

Now Sky is reporting that Mirabelli met with Suso at Milanello today to discuss an extension to his contract, which currently expires in 2019.

The 23-year-old is believed to have expressed his willingness to commit to the Diavolo, with CEO Marco Fassone also present.

Milan must now schedule a meeting with Suso’s representatives to officially conclude a deal, but the player is thought to be happy to remain at San Siro.

