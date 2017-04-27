NEWS
Thursday April 27 2017
Kalinic and Pinilla appeals rejected
By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina striker Nicola Kalinic and Genoa forward Mauricio Pinilla saw their ban appeals rejected.

Today the two clubs presented their cases to the Disciplinary Commission, but saw their existing suspensions upheld.

Kalinic received a two-match ban for insulting the referee after the final whistle of Fiorentina’s 2-1 defeat to Empoli.

Pinilla was given a five-round suspension following his red card and reiterated insults towards the officials.

Meanwhile, the appeals court did partially accept Napoli’s case by reducing their fine from €35,000 to €25,000 following the Coppa Italia tie with Juventus on April 5.

