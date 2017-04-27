Agent: 'Dzeko happy at Roma'

By Football Italia staff

Edin Dzeko’s agent assures he is “very happy to be playing for Roma and I know nothing of other transfer rumours” regarding Milan.

There were suggestions in today’s papers that the new Milan owners were targeting Dzeko to reinforce the attack next season.

They also quoted intermediary Silvano Martina claiming he “could not deny the transfer rumours” around the Bosnia international.

“I am Dzeko’s agent and there are no other Italian representatives,” Irfan Redzepagic told LaRoma24.it.

“Regarding Edin, I can say that he is playing very well at Roma and is very happy to be playing for the Giallorossi.

“I know nothing of other transfer rumours.”

The 31-year-old has scored 35 goals in 47 competitive games this season, along with 11 assists, and is joint-Capocannoniere of Serie A with Andrea Belotti on 25 strikes.

