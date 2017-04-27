Santon heading back to Newcastle?

By Football Italia staff

Davide Santon is expected to leave Inter this summer and could be heading back to Newcastle United.

The full-back started his career in the Nerazzurri youth academy and was sold to the Magpies in August 2011, only to return to San Siro in July 2015.

Barely used this season under Coaches Frank de Boer and then Stefano Pioli, an exit seems inevitable and the most likely option is Newcastle all over again.

Tuttomercatoweb claim Santon has already been in communication with Rafa Benitez following their promotion back into the Premier League for next season.

His partner is from that area, so it would be a return ‘home’ for Santon and his family.

Benitez already worked with Santon at Inter during his six-month stint in 2010.

