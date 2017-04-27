Lapadula in, Romagnoli out

By Football Italia staff

Gianluca Lapadula is again expected to start for Milan rather than Carlos Bacca, while Alessio Romagnoli is not 100 per cent fit to face Crotone.

It kicks off on Sunday at 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT), click here for a match preview.

Sky Sport Italia note that in today’s training session, defender Romagnoli was still working separately from the rest of the squad and did not take part in a game between ranks.

He already missed the 2-1 home defeat to Empoli after a knock to the ankle last weekend and remains in doubt for the Stadio Scida.

Gabriel Paletta should therefore again step in to partner Cristian Zapata, but Leonel Vangioni and Manuel Locatelli are the favourites to replace suspended Mattia De Sciglio and Jose Sosa.

The big development is that Lapadula was once more used in attack with Suso and Gerard Deulofeu, sending Bacca to the bench.

The former Pescara striker did score last week against Empoli and has seemed considerably sharper than the Colombian in recent weeks.

There is an ulterior motive, as Lapadula played against Crotone twice last season in Serie B, scoring three Pescara goals.

Milan (probable): Donnarumma; Calabria, Cristian Zapata, Paletta, Vangioni; Pasalic, Locatelli, Mati Fernandez; Suso, Lapadula, Deulofeu

