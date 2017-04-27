NEWS
Thursday April 27 2017
Albanian club hires Moggi
By Football Italia staff

Luciano Moggi has a lifetime ban from working in Italian football, but has now been appointed consultant to Albanian club Partizani Tirana.

The former Juventus director general was called the ringleader of the Calciopoli scandal in 2006 and permanently excluded from any official connection with the sport in Italy.

He has been working for newspapers as a pundit, but today received another unexpected role.

Albanian club Partizani Tirana hired Moggi as their new transfer consultant and he was presented to the media by the President ahead of the Tirana derby.

“I am very happy to be here with you all,” said Moggi. “Along with my collaborators, I have a fair amount of information on the teams and players.

“I know the climate of a derby, these are the games where you must give your heart and soul to win.”

