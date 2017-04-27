NEWS
Thursday April 27 2017
Udinese return Kums to Watford
By Football Italia staff

Udinese will send Belgian midfielder Sven Kums back to Watford after he failed to settle. “It’s an unpleasant situation.”

The 29-year-old had arrived on loan last summer after Watford signed him from KAA Gent for €9m.

However, he managed one assist in 26 Serie A games and slipped back down the pecking order.

“I am not playing very much and it’s an unpleasant situation at Udinese,” he was quoted as telling Sportmediaset.

“Gigi Del Neri was very honest in telling me that he prefers to focus on more physical players in midfield. We cleared the air.”

