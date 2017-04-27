Peruzzi on 'destroyer' Totti

By Football Italia staff

Lazio team manager Angelo Peruzzi did not appreciate Francesco Totti saying Roma wanted to “destroy” their city rivals in the derby.

"The derby is always a different game from all the others, you always want to destroy the opponent on the field,” Er Pupone told reporters at the presentation of special edition Nike boots with his name.

"We know how the last derby ended, so we want revenge."

Former goalkeeper Peruzzi was not impressed with Totti’s tone.

“At times people use slogans and phrases to get people into the stadium,” he told Mediaset Premium.

“It’ll be a very passionate game, but there is no need to destroy anything. We want to maintain our current position in the Serie A table, so do Roma, and both teams have a lot to lose in this weekend. They will prove to be important points just a few rounds from the end of the season.”

Lazio already knocked Roma out of the Coppa Italia semi-finals and will face Juventus for the trophy.

“We still need to end the campaign on a high and want all our hard work to bear fruit, because the fact remains that so far we haven’t won anything.

“If we get the silver medal in the Coppa Italia, it won’t count for anything. We need to play our best possible performance to win and it’s very important for us.”

