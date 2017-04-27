Nicchi: 'VAR will save time'

Serie A referees are ready to implement VAR technology and it “won’t ruin the flow of the game,” said AIA President Marcello Nicchi.

It has been confirmed that Video Assistant Referees will be used throughout Serie A in the 2017-18 campaign, while there are also plans to introduce it in the 2018 World Cup.

“We ran hard on this and bonded to the project from the first moment, a project that our Federation is working to guarantee and that the FIGC decided to bring forward by a year because the organisation is of the highest level,” Italian Referees’ Association chief Nicchi told Radio Sportiva.

“Before the video replays as part of the game were considered an ‘enemy’ for referees, but we worked hard over the last few years to free the AIA of people who had no right to intervene. Now the AIA is free and independent to make its decisions.

“We have good referees who are growing well and quickly. We rebuilt from the rubble of Calciopoli. Italian referees are at the top, as we have officials in the finals of cup competitions, five-a-side and beach soccer. All this shows that we regained credibility. We recognised our mistakes and, when there is innovation to be had, we are the first to test it out.

“We re-organised to work with additional referees behind the goal-line and within a week, we were ready. When we talked about technology, this was the next step, to apply other technological means into these situations.

“It won’t ruin the flow of the game, but act as a support for everyone, both referees and players. Obviously when (FIGC President Carlo) Tavecchio asked us to introduce this, he wanted to know our opinion and we were enthusiastic. We are never negative when it comes to progress.”

Nicchi was also asked about some other developments, such as being able to interview referees after a game.

“With video footage, we can avoid all these words. There will be less to talk about, or rather for once we can talk about football. Let’s not forget that there are still people out there who will attack the referees every time they get the chance just so they can get a headline.

“When that mentality changes and we can finally talk about mistakes being simply mistakes, there will be room for other innovations.

“If used properly, technology should help us save time rather than lose it. The time we spend analysing the footage will be less than it takes for the players to surround the referee and protest.”

