Inter put Brozovic on the market

By Football Italia staff

Inter are ready to sell Marcelo Brozovic, but want at least €25m for the Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United target.

The 24-year-old Croatia international has made just 24 competitive appearances this season, contributing five goals and four assists.

According to Calciomercato.com, Brozovic is no longer required and will be sold over the summer to raise much-needed funds.

He has a €50m release clause on his contract that no club is prepared to activate, so Inter are actively hoping to receive a bid for €30m.

They could even be negotiated down to €25m, having paid just €8m to take him from Dinamo Zagreb in January 2015.

Brozovic was dropped by Coach Frank de Boer due to disciplinary reasons and has not impressed current tactician Stefano Pioli either.

The Inter fans are generally not fond of him and feel he has a bad attitude both on and off the pitch.

Premier League clubs are the most interested in snapping up Brozovic, with Arsenal, Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea all repeatedly linked.

