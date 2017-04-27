Palermo 'contacted several Coaches'

By Football Italia staff

Paul Baccaglini confirms Palermo have “already contacted various sporting directors and Coaches” to rebuild after imminent relegation.

The Rosanero are in penultimate place, only two points ahead of already-relegated Pescara and 13 adrift of safety.

“The A Project is unfortunately coming to an end, but the B Project requires a director of sport and Coach who know how to win the second division,” President Baccaglini told Il Giornale di Sicilia.

“In no uncertain terms, we must work on getting straight back into Serie A and creating a team that has technical quality.

“There will definitely be a revolution, but the squad will be very competitive and hopefully manage to win the title with a few rounds to spare.

“We have already contacted various sporting directors and Coaches, we are explaining our project to find the right person. These things cannot just be improvised.”

The Rosanero fired Coach Diego Lopez and director of sport Nicola Salerno resigned on the same day.

Diego Bortoluzzi is the caretaker manager for these final weeks of the campaign, but their relegation will be sealed if they lose to Fiorentina on Sunday.

