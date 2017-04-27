Inter eye Chilwell and Stafylidis

By Football Italia staff

Inter are seeking new left-backs for next season, including Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell and Augsburg’s Greek international Konstantinos Stafylidis.

The Nerazzurri have struggled with their options on the flanks so far this season, with Cristian Ansaldi, Davide Santon and Yuto Nagatomo all unconvincing.

According to Calciomercato.com, Inter are among the clubs interested in Leicester and England Under-21 international Chilwell.

Still only 20 years old, he grew up in the Foxes academy and returned to the King Power Stadium in January 2016 after a loan spell at Huddersfield.

His price-tag is already in the region of €10m and that might be a much for Inter, considering his age and experience, but Napoli and Liverpool have also been linked.

Another option for the Nerazzurri is 23-year-old Greece international Stafylidis, who is currently playing in Germany for FC Augsburg.

The 23-year-old left-back has an eye for goal, netting four in 23 Bundesliga appearances this season.

He only recently extended his contract to June 2019.

