Arsenal and Valencia look to Bacca

By Football Italia staff

Milan are expected to again put Carlos Bacca up for sale, as Arsenal and Valencia show interest in the Colombia international.

Bacca had already been on the market last summer and the Rossoneri agreed a fee believed to be €30m with West Ham United, but the striker then failed to agree personal terms.

He was dropped for last week’s defeat to Empoli in favour of Gianluca Lapadula and reports suggest he will again be benched this weekend with Crotone.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Arsenal have revived their interest in Bacca, having already made an initial approach during the January transfer window.

The 30-year-old has scored 14 goals in 30 competitive games for Milan this season, plus four assists, but his lack of link-up play and work-rate is not sitting well with Coach Vincenzo Montella.

Another option for Bacca’s next move would be Valencia, as reported by Don Balon, where he’d become the strike partner to Italy international Simone Zaza.

