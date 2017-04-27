Pellegrini 'flattered by Milan interest'

By Football Italia staff

Sassuolo star Lorenzo Pellegrini’s agent confirms “we are flattered by Milan interest, but many clubs want him, both in Italy and abroad.”

The midfielder turns 21 in June and Roma have a buy-back option worth €8m, but reportedly wish to sell him on in the summer rather than integrate him into the squad.

“We haven’t talked about it with the Giallorossi yet, as our intention is to end the season well, have a great Under-21 Euros and then decide the future,” agent Giacomo Pocetta told Calciomercato.com.

“Lorenzo’s opinion and mine will be very important, as this season he has grown in every respect. I don’t want to reply to questions about a return to Roma, as the real priority will be finding the right technical project that is proposed to the lad.

“We are flattered by Milan interest, but many clubs want him, both in Italy and abroad.”

This season Pellegrini has contributed eight goals and eight assists in 33 competitive games for Sassuolo.

