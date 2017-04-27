Conte: 'My heart is in Italy'

By Football Italia staff

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte dropped hints he would love to return to Italy and joked about Simone Zaza’s Euro 2016 penalty.

The former Azzurri and Juventus tactician hosted comedians Pio and Amedeo, who on their Italia 1 show ‘Emigratis’ travel the world asking famous Italian emigres for food and shelter.

Previous football figures they visited included Fabio Cannavaro, Mario Balotelli and Sebastian Giovinco, but for their final episode, they went to London to meet Conte.

“It took me six months to get the English to appreciate me and then you two come along…” he joked.

The pair scoffed down sandwiches and managed to get a room at the club hotel where the team was staying ahead of a game with Hull City in January.

When asked if he was happy living in London, Conte seemed unconvinced. “Well…”

Would he return to Italy?

“Yes. My heart is always in Italy.”

But nobody there can afford your wages.

“Haven’t the new owners come in now?”

This could’ve been a reference to Inter or Milan, as both clubs have been linked with an offer for Conte, but most recently the Nerazzurri were the most persistent.

The comedians also had dinner with Conte’s wife and children, then asked the Coach about the penalty shoot-out with Germany in Euro 2016.

“What did I tell the players afterwards? We don’t reveal what went on in the locker room. Zaza? That’s how he takes his penalties.”

The pair then approached John Terry in the hotel, asked in terrible English if he wanted to buy a fake fur coat and then warned Conte: "Be careful, he sleeps with other players' wives!"

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more